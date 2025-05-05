Sultan backs EU-led social protection initiative in Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has expressed strong support for the European Union’s recent humanitarian initiative in Nigeria, titled “Media Advisory: EU and UN Agencies Launch €60 Million Joint Initiatives to Boost Social Protection, Health, and Resilience in Nigeria.”

He described this effort as timely and strategic, aimed at uplifting vulnerable communities in the region.

The Sultan made these remarks on Monday while hosting a high-level delegation of eight European Union ambassadors at his palace in Sokoto.

This visit was recognized as unprecedented in its scale and significance, marking the official launch of the new EU-funded project designed to enhance health, education, and social protection for marginalized groups, particularly women, adolescents, and internally displaced persons.

“This afternoon, by Allah’s will, we will all witness an event that I believe has never happened not only in Sokoto but perhaps across the northern region,” the Sultan said.

“Your visit sends a strong message to those who don’t wish Nigeria well. We are not beyond redemption. We are a good people, and we know that the good among us must work together to overcome the few bad elements.”

Emphasizing the importance of education and interfaith harmony, Sultan Abubakar praised the EU’s sustained engagement with Nigeria and reiterated the critical role of traditional and religious institutions in driving community transformation.

He referenced the AGILE initiative as one example of past collaborative success, adding that educating the girl-child remains central to sustainable development.

In his address, the head of EU delegation to Nigeria and West Africa, Gautier Mignot, commended the Sultan’s leadership, noting that his voice had consistently promoted dialogue, unity, and peaceful coexistence within Nigeria and beyond.

“Your Eminence, your influence and advocacy for peace are deeply respected across Europe. We are here today to deepen that partnership through the launch of the Social Protection, Health Access and Resilience-building in Sokoto State project.”

He explained that the project launch also marks the beginning of Europe Month, a series of activities commemorating 75 years of European integration , with Sokoto chosen as the kickoff location in recognition of its cultural and humanitarian importance.

The ambassador extended an invitation to the Sultan to attend or send a representative to Europe Day celebrations in Abuja later this week.

In closing, the Sultan assured the delegation of continued collaboration. “In us, you will always find good partners and committed friends. Together, we will build a more peaceful, educated, and prosperous Nigeria.”

