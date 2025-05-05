EFCC witness denies confirming legality of bank entries in Ali Bello’s case

A witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Femi Remigus, on Monday, refused to confirm the legality of bank entries in the N3 billion alleged money laundering trial of Ali Bello, nephew of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, and others before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Remigus, a compliance officer at Zenith Bank, denied knowing whether the associated bank transfers were lawful. On April 8, 2025, he had tendered exhibits, including bank statements, before trial Judge Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

The EFCC had arraigned Ali Bello, Abba Daudu, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, and Rashida Bello (who remains at large) on February 8, 2023, on an 18-count charge of criminal misappropriation and money laundering, totaling N3,081,804,654. They pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Monday, during cross-examination, defense counsel Nureini Jimoh, SAN, asked Remigus whether, after submitting certain statements to the EFCC, he did anything further with the agency. The witness confirmed that, in 2023, the bank had provided EFCC with hard copies of the associated account statements. He admitted continuing to file documents with the EFCC after the case was filed.

ALSO READ: When VeryDarkMan will be released — EFCC

When asked to confirm that there were no transfers from or to the associated bank accounts by the defendants between January 24 and 25, 2022, the witness replied, “As per entries, I did not see their names from January 24 to 25, 2022,” and emphasized that his bank was a law-abiding institution.

After his testimony, the court discharged Remigus and adjourned the matter until May 19, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE