PETROL subsidy removal has affected Nigerians and their livelihood in general ranging from transportation, commodities and their general welfare.

In response, the Federal Government introduced certain measures to cushion the pains and hardship caused by the subsidy removal, consisting mainly of palliativesand other forms of support to different levels of the government.

However, I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of utmost importance, one that concerns the welfare of tertiary students across our nation. We students continue to grapple with the effects of the subsidy removal that has caused increase in transport fare from where we live in various states to the schools across country and the hike in commodities. This has made some of our colleagues to quit theirstudies as they can’t afford the costs anymore.It has become increasingly evident that students, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds are facing significant hardship.

Students are the future of our country, and their education is a critical building block for the progress and prosperity of our nation.

We humbly request government support by providing palliatives for students to alleviate their suffering during these challenging times.

Why should we be isolated from the distribution of the relief materials?Let the palliatives and food items get to our campuses.

We kindly urge you to consider this request and take necessary actions to provide palliatives for students across our nation.

Muhammad Auwal Muhammad, University of Maiduguri

