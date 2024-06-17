Stanbic IBTC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been recognised as the Best Local Currency Bond House at the EMEA Finance Awards for the second consecutive year.

This award highlights the company’s outstanding performance and pivotal role in the Nigerian capital markets.

In addition to the ‘Best Local Currency Bond House’ award, Stanbic IBTC Capital also earned four other recognitions at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards ceremony, which was held in London, recently.

These include the Best Sovereign Sukuk Programme Award for managing Nigeria’s N150 billion domestic Sukuk programme; demonstrating the firm’s expertise in supporting government initiatives through innovative Islamic finance.

The firm also received the Best Naira Bond award for its role in Flour Mills of Nigeria’s N46 billion 3-year Fixed-rate Bond issuance, demonstrating its proficiency in navigating the local debt market and supporting the strategic growth of its corporate clientele.

Finally, the Best Project Bond in EMEA Award was conferred on Stanbic IBTC Capital for acting as Lead Issuing House and Adviser in Lagos Free Zone’s N17.5 billion 20-Year InfraCredit Guaranteed Issuance. These awards collectively affirm Stanbic IBTC Capital’s market leadership position in the investment banking sector and its commitment to providing innovative investment banking solutions that drive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

OladeleSotubo, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Capital, expressed gratitude for the recognition from EMEA Finance, thanking the company’s clientele for their trust.

“We remain deeply thankful to our clients for their continued trust and partnership. Their support enables us to deliver innovative investment banking solutions that meet their needs and drive Nigeria’s growth.

He emphasised that the company’s Investment Banking team aims to uphold the highest standards of service and expertise; with the intention to always exceed clients’ expectations, in line with Stanbic IBTC Group’s values, two of which are delivering to stakeholders and constantly raising the bar.

The EMEA Finance Award is a highly respected and competitive annual event that recognises the best financial institutions and transactions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Stanbic IBTC Capital’s multiple wins underline its position as a leading investment banking and advisory firm in the Nigerian and broader African markets.

ALSO READ: Gunmen Attack Anambra Council Secretariat, burn six vehicles