The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, hinted on Tuesday that the South West zone of the country has the lowest rate of enlistment in the military and the Police.

Daniel, representing Ogun East in the National Assembly, stated this while featuring on a programme tagged ‘Dialogue With Journalists’, organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, in Abeokuta. He urged parents to allow their children to join the forces.

The lawmaker, a former governor of the State, said the military service, once labeled as a job for ‘miscreants’ in the 60s and 70s, has produced leaders who have significantly contributed to the nation’s politics and economy.

“As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Navy, I have seen firsthand our people’s lackadaisical approach to enlistment into this noble service,” he said.

“A lot of positive things are happening in the Nigeria Navy on a daily basis, and I want to urge parents to stop discouraging their wards from joining the military and paramilitary services.

“The military has produced former president Olusegun Obasanjo; General Ibrahim Babangida; General Abdulsalami Abubakar, among many others.

Parents should stop discouraging their children from joining the military, police, and other paramilitary services.”

Giving an account of his stewardship in the Red Chamber in the last one year, Daniel said a total of 11 bills have been presented by him.

Some of the Bills included Terminal Illness Trust Fund Trust; Media Practitioners Registration Council; Border Communities Development Agency (Amended); College of Aviation Technology, Ilara Remo; National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure Act, among others.