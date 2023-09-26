The Soun of Ogbomosoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye Orumogege III has assured the people of Ogbomoso and Oyo State that he will use his God-given grace and blessings to foster the development of Ogbomoso and enhance the promotion of the welfare and well-being the people and by extension Oyo State at large.

He made the assurance while addressing members of Ogbomoso Recreation Club during their general meeting which was held over the weekend on the premises of the clubhouse.

The traditional ruler noted that the Club is well positioned to accelerate the pace of development of the community as it is peopled with men and women of proven integrity and honour who have distinguished themselves in the respective areas of their careers, adding that the Club is a veritable rallying point of like-minded and patriotic indigenes to converge and discuss, evolve and generate great ideas that would add value to the progress and development of the area.

According to him, the ORC should be a good place for recreational activities and be conducive enough for people from across the globe to assemble and in the course of their interaction generate ideas and suggestions that can move the society forward and promote the welfare of the citizens.

Oba Ghandi Laoye advised members to discharge their financial responsibilities and urged the executives to ensure that the main objectives of establishing the Club should be of top priority while in office.

Oba Ghandi Laoye said in due course the ancient town will be inundated with visitors from all over the world, and to sustain and encourage them, there is the need to have a conducive environment to recreate and relax, therefore the exco and other members should endeavour to make the club attractive and uplift to be seen as a tourist centre.

While responding, the President of the Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Dr. Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown on behalf of the Club expressed his appreciation to the Kabiyesi for his magnanimity in addressing members and for the words of wisdom from the Royal throne.

Dr. Oladeji-Johnbrown used the opportunity to once again felicitate His Imperial Majesty, with a pledge that, the Club, having taken cognisance of the Kabiyesi’s words of advice, will endeavour to abide by it and continue to seek more.

The ORC President then announced the annual Ghandi Golf Tournament, which he said has the blessing and support of the Soun, and this will start in December 2023.

