MINISTER of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka Anite, says the policies of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) will assist Nigeria and other African countries tap into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement-stimulated $35 billion per annum intra-Africa trade earnings.

Anite, while declaring open the 30th Assembly of African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO), in Abuja, said development and implementation of standards, technical regulations, conformity assessment procedures, accreditation, metrology, capacity building and enforcement activities will boost intra-Africa trade, particularly trade in value-added production and commerce across all sectors in the continent.

She said, “I like to believe that the current standardisation activities at the national, regional and continental levels will require robust synergy and collaboration among African nations and ARSO member states to re-lubricate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, especially with respect to enhancing a common regulatory framework in the context of TBT annex 6, article 5.

“Although only 35 of the 43 African nations that ratified AfCFTA agreement (piloted in six African nations of Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, Ghana, Tanzania, Mauritius, Tunisia and Egypt), all being ARSO members, they will largely benefit from AfCFTA strategies of reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers among member nations.

“It may also interest you to know that AfCFTA could stimulate intra-African trade by up to $35 billion per year, boost agriculture and industrial exports by up to $4 billion (seven percent) and $21 billion (five percent), respectively and stimulate a GDP rise from $1.7 trillion (2010) to $2.6 trillion (2020), thereby pushing up consumer spending from $860 billion (2010) to $1.4 trillion (2020) and thus potentially lifting millions out of poverty (McKinsey).

“Furthermore, AfCFTA has been structured to boost intra-African trade, which over the years has suffered three major categories of obstacles namely; weak productive capacities and limited economic diversification, tariff-related trade costs and high non-tariff-related trade costs that hamper the competitiveness of firms and economies in Africa.”

SON has been intensifying efforts to ensure the improvement of the quality of products manufactured in Nigeria as a means for effective trade facilitation among African countries and the global market.

It hosted 30th Assembly of ARSO to further discuss the importance of standardisation as an instrument for sustainable development in the 21st Century.

Stakeholders at the forum discussed strategies for regulatory cooperation to work towards a coherent regulatory framework that addresses the need for ‘One Market, One Standard’ for the African economy.

Solutions were proffered on the challenges of technical barriers to trade in Africa through harmonisation and implementation of African standards and conformity assessment.

All stakeholders agreed on the need and benefits of quality policy for the strengthening of quality infrastructure at various levels, including at the national, regional and continental levels and aligned with the currently adopted African Union’s (AU) African Quality Policy.

ARSO President, Professor Alexander Dodoo, commended SON for hosting the forum, stating that Africa should take advantage of the huge population and change the narrative in Intra-Africa trade.

He explained that it is important to regulate the informal sector, noting that it is by so doing that assistance could be rendered for improvement and upgrading of these businesses.

“If there is no formal standard for the informal sector, then we will not be able to bring them into the fold even though we patronise these businesses,” Prof. Dodoo said.

While giving his welcome address, Director-General of SON, Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, acknowledged that “The challenges we face are enormous, sometimes complex – understanding the various theories of climate change and addressing them, harnessing the fourth industrial revolution, uplifting the young people, controlling burgeoning population, amongst other.

“These challenges demand that we equip our youth with cognitive skills and knowledge necessary to navigate and succeed in an increasingly complex global landscape.”

He said standardisation, “as we all may agree, is not merely about setting guidelines; it is about fostering a quality culture that permeates every aspect of our lives.

“It ensures that our products and services meet international benchmarks, enhance competitiveness and facilitate trade.

“To me, this event goes beyond just hosting; it is also an avenue to foster collaborations and further boost the already established relationship between the delegations of the African Countries and the International Community who are decision-makers of the ARSO activities within the continent and beyond.

“The theme of this year’s General Assembly, ‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century – Building a Quality Culture – One Market, One Standard,’ is not only apt and significant but will further cement the hope of a standardised single market.

“In February 2023, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government at the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union underscored the urgency of accelerating progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG-4), which emphasises quality education. This year 2024 has been declared the “Year of Education” by the African Union, calling upon all governments to re-double their efforts to ensure inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.”

The DG said the Nigerian government is committed to educational reform that reflects “our understanding that education is the foundation of national development. At the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, we are committed to integrating this roadmap with our collective goal of fostering a quality culture and transfer of knowledge through standardization,” he stated.

Over 35 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from different sectors of the economy participated in the product exhibition exercise at the Assembly.

A participant, Dr Henry Emejo, Director-General of the Pan-African Organisation for Small and Medium Enterprises, said the harmonisation of African standards is critical to the economic growth of the continent.

“We are working to ensure that we are all proud of Made in Africa products. Our organisation is looking at infusion of science and technology into our production lines so that we can meet the required quality.”

He explained that it is important “we ensure that our SMEs are turning out quality products in terms of production and packaging for both local and international market.”

ARSO was founded in 1976 to speed up African economic integration by the African Union (AU), to deliver the African Common Market for economic prosperity of the continent.

