If you think Automated Teller Machines are supposed to be located in bank premises or at major public places so as to enable you to withdraw money, you may not be right as some ATMs have been seen to have been placed in very unusual, unexpected and obscure places.

From London to Canada; from India to Bangladesh or Pakistan, among others, some of the banks in those countries are doing the unthinkable by placing the machines at some places one can consider weird.

According to lovermoney.com, below are some of the unusual places ATMs are placed across the world.

ATM on top of mountain in Pakistan: According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the highest-altitude cash machine in the world is located at the Khunjerab Mountain in Pakistan at a border between the country and China and it is located at an elevation of 4,693 metres.

People including tourists who climb the mountain have the enviable opportunity of withdrawing money from the machine after finishing climbing.

Mobile ATM inside bus: What will be your reaction if you suddenly enter a BRT, for example and you are able to withdraw money right inside there? This is exactly the situation in Bengaluru, India, when the Canara Bank brought new meaning to the phrase “mobile banking” by putting ATMs inside buses.

In a bid to help curb gigantic lines of people, Canara Bank launched the mobile banking in the town and it is said to be servicing around 800 customers a day.

ATM inside zoo in Thailand: Loved by both locals and tourists, Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, is the home of over 1,600 species of animals. In keeping with the animal theme of the park, administrators decided to make their ATMs to look like the animals.

The zoo has restaurants, cafes and shops, so visitors need cash to be able to pay for their purchases. The colourful ATMs have now become zoo attractions in their own right, as tourists line up to take cash as well as pictures of the unusual sight.

Floating ATM: Have you ever heard of ATM that a bank placed right inside a ship at the harbour? Indonesia’s state-owned Bank Rankyat (BRI) has been servicing remote coastal communities with a floating ATM. The boat, Teras BRI Kapa, travels up and down to bring modern banking to the the island in North Jakarta that has about 20,000 people.

Before the machine was put inside the boat, there was no formal banking anywhere in the region, especially for tourists who needed to travel to another area to get money. But this problem has been solved for them by the floating ATM.





Red phone boxes turned ATM in UK: As more and more people are having their own phones and instead of the popular public red phone boxes to become useless in the United Kingdom, some of them have been turned into ATM points with people, instead of making phone calls inside the red booths, are now withdrawing money from them.

By converting the boxes, they have been saved from abandonment and according to the report, there are plenty of phone box ATMs all over Great Britain.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE