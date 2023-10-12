The Federal Road Safety Sector in Sokoto State has handed over items worth over two million Naira to accident victims in Sokoto.

The recovered items, according to a statement made available by DCC Aliyu Ma’aji, were from a crash involving two motorcycles at Bafarawa Estate along the Sokoto-Gusau road.

The crash, according to him, occurred at about 19:20 hrs and was suspected to be a result of overspeeding by both motorcyclists, which led to loss of control.

“The motorcyclists, named Nafi’u Ibrahim and Abdullahi Ibrahim, sustained multiple fractures in their hands and had a HUAWEI X3 phone worth two thousand dollars.

“Other recovered items include two other phones worth two hundred and fifty thousand Naira each, a carpet, and two motorcycles involved in the accident,” he added.

