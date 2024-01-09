On Tuesday, six indigent but brilliant students of the University of Ibadan (UI) received the 2023 Indigent Students Scholarship Award of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UI chapter.

Beneficiaries of the 2023 award included a 200 level student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Ilori Ayomide; Busari Temitayo (Microbiology) and a 400 level student of Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Osiga Ibrahim.

Others are Folorunsho Anuoluwa (Medicine and Surgery), Ekop Uko (Electrical and Electronic Engineering) and Adesina Adebare (Archeology and Anthropology).

While two of the beneficiaries each got the sum of N200,000 under the ASUU National Award category, the remaining four got N100,000 each under the ASUU UI branch category.

Speaking after presenting the award to the beneficiaries, the Chairman, UI chapter of ASUU, Professor Ayo Akinwole explained that the beneficiaries were chosen following approval by the evaluation committee of the union, which comprised ASUU members across faculties in the institution.

He added that the beneficiaries were chosen based on indigency and brilliance.

He further noted that the union had been giving out yearly scholarships to brilliant but indigent students to ensure that they finish their education.

Going memory lane, Professor Akinwole disclosed that the award, which started in 2018, is part of the unions’ contribution to moulding sound minds and ensuring there is no hindrance to the education of brilliant indigent students.

Answering questions if beneficiaries of this year would continue to benefit, Akinwole said the yearly award is a one-off award so as to give other students opportunity to benefit from it.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Busari Temitayo commended the gesture of the union, saying it would go a long way in relieving them of their financial burdens.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE