Singapore backs Saudi Arabia’s ‘wise’ decision on 2021 hajj

SINGAPORE’S Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Masagos Zulkifli, has expressed his country’s support for the “wise” decision taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to hold this year’s hajj with a limited number of citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia, due to the developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the minister, this decision embodies Saudi Arabia’s reiteration that human health and safety are among the priorities of Islam.

Zulkifli said the decision was also in line with Saudi Arabia’s approach “in navigating this crisis and is evidence that the Kingdom has given the utmost attention to scientific evidence and public health.”

The minister extended thanks to “the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince for the decisive and necessary measures taken during this difficult time.”

