Wife of the Governor of Anambra, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has urged youths in the state to shun drug use, for the sake of their health and the society at large.

She advised while flagging off Operation Clean Anambra of the substance abuse campaign, held at Cichotel Hotel Awka, on Thursday.

Mrs Soludo who noted that many youths had found a new pastime in the consumption of illicit drugs, warned of the profound negative health and social consequences of drug addiction.

In her words, “Drug abuse globally, according to an academic study, has resulted in increased violence and crimes, higher prevalence in Hepatitis B and C virus, HIV/AIDS, and collapse in the social structure.

“Our homes are losing the sacredness of culture and moral traditions.

“Our communities have become havens for drug peddlers and manufacturers who use the element of fear and intimidation to silence the people who are willing to assist local authorities with valid information.

“Unemployment, deprivations, and social crises have also played their part in heightening the danger. It is now time to take the bull by the horns and approach the problem with the seriousness that it deserves.

“We are launching what would be known as “The Healthy Living Overwatch.” The Healthy Living Overwatch will play inter-dependent functions alongside local authorities like the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, security agencies, and, of course, our great partner, the World Health Organization (WHO). Other key partners include the Ministries of Health, Women and Social Welfare and Education.

“Our job description is to monitor and provide information about manufacturers and peddlers of illicit substances and assist government agencies in tracking drug-related cases in 179 communities in the state.

“At Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, we have identified mental health as a key part of our education and social movement. We have included it among the six pillars of our programme to help our people understand its critical place in complete human well-being. It is where we stand to declare that drug abuse must be kicked out of Anambra State.

“As a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Ambassador, I’m approaching this task with every sense of commitment and passion. I’m dedicating my time and energy to this movement.

“I implored the churches, schools, markets, and all well-meaning Ndi-Anambra to play meaningful roles in separating the youths from drugs.

” As I conclude, I wish to commend all those who have volunteered to lead this important task. I urge you all to see yourself as a driver of the solution that we seek. It is you who will determine if this task stays alive or dies on the way, the governor’s wife added.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner for Health Dr Afam Obidike, said that the campaign is the responsibility of all Ndi-Anambra to save the youths from degenerating into a generational tragedy with drug addictions.

In his speech, the State Commandant of NDLEA, Mr. Daniel Onyishi said intensifying the campaign to the grassrgrassrootsn the only major way to curb the menace.

He noted that the campaign will be possible in the state with the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative.

The National President of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), Barrister Titus Akpodu, who also spoke on the development, while commending the governor’s wife for initiating what he described as “wonderful” said the association under his watch with partner with the Healthy Living campaign to further sensitized all the communities so that the youths will be completely free of all forms of drugs abuses.

He assured the First Lady that whatever decision was taken at the end of the event would be minutes to all the traditional rulers, President generals, and youth leaders across the 179 communities for onward implementation.

He appealed to Mrs Soludo not to relent in her effort to better society.

The event was also graced by the State Commissioner for Local Government/Chieftancy/Community Matters, Hon Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, Managing Director of Ocha -Brigade, Comrade Celestine Anere, women groups, amongst others.