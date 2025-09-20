Should pockets be removed from uniforms of police officers?

There are social media talks suggesting that the Federal Government should remove pockets from the uniforms of police officers to curb bribery and improve officers’ appearance. This prompted MARY OGUNLEYE and RAIMAT HAMZAT to ask some Nigerians their views on the issue. Their views:

Mr Ayo

It is a good step. However, I do not think that would solve the underlying problem. The policy would not curb bribery in the police force because bad people would always find ways to do bad things — they would find smarter ways to do it. The main reason they collect bribes is because there are multiple stop-and-searches on the roads, which, in the right sense, should not be done by the police, but by the Road Safety. But since the police are mostly the ones doing it, the government should implement fewer stop-and-searches to reduce bribery on the part of the police.

Also, maybe the government should organise sensitisation programmes to inform the citizens that there would be penalties for any police officers caught collecting bribes. It could lead to more tension on the part of the police, which may cause them to be more aggressive because it is like an extra source of income to them. So, that could create more tension in the police force because someone is losing their source of income and may find a way to retaliate and become stricter on the citizens. It is like solving a smaller problem to cause a bigger one.

Mr Akinfemi

I am hearing it for the first time. They are not dealing with the root of the matter. They are finding ways to make it difficult for them to accept bribes. They could find other ways to do it by squeezing it in their hands, passing it to someone else, or hiding it in their belt. If the policy is implemented, they have to become a bit more creative. The policy would make it more inconvenient, and when you are inconvenienced, you can take things to the extreme. The situation now is that if they stop you, you could just give them a little something so they could let you go. But if they are in a tight spot, they would have to take you to their station where they fine you more money, because no one could see you there, and they can squeeze more money out of you.

Surprise Atolagbe

The government removing pockets from the uniforms of policemen would not stop bribery in the police force. On several occasions, I have seen many police officers with big nylons where they put the money they have collected from the people. Sometimes they take transfers. The system should be well-scrutinised and thoroughly checked. During their training, there should be more teachings about ethics and morals.

Most of these police officers are not well paid, so the bribes are what they use to feed their families. If the policy is implemented, it may cause inadequacy in the police force. They would not be eager to work.

Mr Hilary

I have heard about it. It is a good one. At least, there would be a change in the police force. Though it cannot completely eradicate bribery in the police force, with that measure, it could prevent it. Also, the police should be well taken care of and well remunerated. If their welfare is being looked into adequately, it will reduce the problem of bribery.

Esther Ogundeji

I support the idea. If there are no pockets, it would be difficult for police officers to collect and hide bribe money on the spot. It may not end corruption completely, but it would, at least, make them more careful and discourage open bribery on the roads.

Ajoke Odeleke

Removing pockets is a temporary solution. Police officers could still find other ways to keep the bribe money — perhaps, in their socks, caps, or even under their belts. The real problem is poor salaries and a lack of proper monitoring. If the government wants to fight bribery, it should focus on better welfare and strict punishment for corrupt officers.

Oluwaseun Olagundoye

I do not think removing pockets would change anything. When police officers stop drivers on the road, they would find a way to collect bribes if they want to. What we need are body cameras, cashless fine payments, and public hotlines to report such corruption. Without these measures, removing pockets would not work.

Oluwatobiloba Ayodeji

It is a funny but creative idea. It might send a strong message to the police and the public that the government is serious about ending bribery. However, I still believe this should come with bigger reforms, like better training, proper salaries, and transparent monitoring systems.

Morenikeji Ajiboye

This proposal is more of a cosmetic change than a real solution. You cannot fight corruption by changing uniforms. What we need is a complete reform of the police system, better leadership, modern monitoring tools, and accountability structures. Without tackling the roots of the problem, the uniforms would not make any difference.

