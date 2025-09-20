Lagos deputy gov, Hamzat, donates ICT centre to alma mater

…as he marks 61st birthday

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday donated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to his Alma Mater, Odu Abore Memorial Primary School, Mushin, in commemoration of his 61st birthday celebration.

The deputy governor, who spoke at the event, which took place at the school premises, said that the construction of the ICT Centre was in fulfillment of a promise he made during the 80th Anniversary celebration of the school.

He said that his decision to build the Centre was informed by the fact that ICT had contributed to whatever he had become in life today, and to let the children understand the need to be computer-literate “which is where the world is.”

“During the 80th anniversary of this school some years back, we went round and then we saw that there is no ICT centre here. And I just thought that this is something that I can do for this school.

“The motive behind my contribution is to let the children understand the need for the knowledge of ICT, which is where the world is. As a matter of fact, every child today must be computer-literate,” he said.

Hamzat stressed that the gesture was a form of giving back to the community he came from, saying that there was no doubt that no government can do it alone, and, therefore, the need for well-to-do public to “complement whatever the government can do.”

He stated further that the Centre would allow the children to have access to ICT knowledge more easily and quickly when it is in their school, emphasizing that every child today must be computer literate.

According to him, it is through ICT that Africans can be able to compete with other nationals of other continents, saying that remained the common denominator for African children and nationals of other continents.

“That is the common denominator of our children. If they are good in ICT, they will be able to excel just like any person,” Hamzat said.

Reeling out the efforts of the state government, the deputy governor elucidated that a lot of schools within the state already had ICT centres, but quickly said integrating them in different schools across the state was important for the technological advancement of the children.

“Those things that we could not do in the university, our students are doing in secondary school today. When we were in school, we were learning about computers,” Hamzat recalled.

He, therefore, urged parents to look out for the positive side of technology, and plug in the children, adding that Nigerians should not listen to all the naysayers.

In his goodwill message, Member, Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, commended the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hamzat, for the donation, urging the pupils to make good use of the ICT Centre.

This was just as he emphasized that both students and staff of Odu Abore must preserve the facility and utilize it strictly for its intended purpose.

“I commend you, Mr. Deputy Governor, for deciding to build this ICT centre for the children of this school. I can assure you that we, at Odu Abore are determined to make sure that this particular ICT hub is used for the purpose it was built for,” Solomon said.

Also speaking, a member of House of Representatives, representing Mushin Federal Constituency II, Hon. Moses Fayinka, equally commended Hamzat for providing an ICT facility in the school, describing the initiative as a strategic investment in pupils’ access to advanced technology.

The lawmaker noted that the gesture reflected a commitment to giving back to the society, stressing that ICT had become indispensable in today’s rapidly evolving digital world.

In her welcome address, the Education Secretary of the Local Government Education Authority, Mushin, Princess Olufemi Akinlude, stated that the ICT Complex marked a historic milestone in the journey of transforming education in Lagos State.

She noted that ICT had become the foundation of modern education, business, and even governance worldwide, stressing that a child who is not ICT-compliant in this 21st century risks being left behind.

Akinlude further noted that through the ICT complex provided at Odu Abore Primary School, pupils would acquire practical computer skills that would prepare them for higher education and future careers, adding that teachers would be better equipped to deliver lessons using modern tools, thereby enhancing teaching and learning outcomes.

“That is why this Centre is not just a building of bricks and mortar, it is a gateway to opportunities, a hub for creativity, and a launchpad for innovation.

“Both pupils, teachers, and the entire community will benefit from this facility, as this Centre has the potential to serve as a training hub beyond the school system,” she stated.

The Education Secretary, therefore, commended the deputy governor for fulfilling his promises to construct an ICT centre in Odu Abore Primary Primary School, urging the community to embrace the opportunities the Centre would provide.

