SGF Akume commends investment group for climate change initiative

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr George Akume, has praised the Africa Business Ventures and Investment Group (ABVIG) for its bold initiative in organising the Bi/Multilateral Africa Infrastructure and Climate Change Summit (AICIS) 2025.

Akume, who was the special guest of honor at the stakeholders’ engagement and global press briefing held at the Rotunda Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, emphasized the importance of Africa taking charge of its sustainable development.

SGF, Who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Economic and Political Affairs, Engr Nadungu Gagare, said, “We commend ABVIG for this bold and visionary initiative,” Akume stated.

“As the world intensifies action to tackle the twin challenges of climate change and infrastructure gaps, Africa must be positioned not as a passive recipient of solutions but as an active architect of its own sustainable development.”

The forthcoming summit, scheduled for later this year, aims to provide a continental platform for articulating, aligning, and activating collaborative strategies for resilient infrastructure and climate action across Africa.

Akume pointed out that the summit’s goals align with the priorities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which include strategic infrastructure development, energy transition, environmental sustainability, and inclusive economic growth.

Akume stressed that Africa needs to assert its voice and agency in global climate discourse, ensuring its peculiar challenges and comparative advantages are well-represented in shaping global solutions.

He also emphasized the importance of empowering women and integrating their voices into development and climate solutions, noting that this is crucial for achieving transformative agendas.

Akume encouraged stakeholders to remain steadfast in their shared mission to build a prosperous, climate-resilient Africa anchored on inclusive infrastructure.

“The summit’s success will depend on the active participation of governments, the private sector, development partners, and the diplomatic community.”

Akume urged all stakeholders to align their efforts, pool resources, and harmonize policies to achieve the summit’s objectives. By working together, Africa can develop sustainable infrastructure and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Akume expressed optimism and confidence that the summit’s outcomes will significantly contribute to Africa’s development trajectory and global standing.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, AICIS 2025, Hon. Moses Owharo emphasized the summit’s significance, stating, “AICIS 2025 represents a continental platform for driving Africa’s sustainable development vision through climate-smart solutions.”

“The summit aims to unite governments, development finance institutions, private investors, technical experts, and civil society to forge actionable partnerships around Africa’s infrastructure transformation and climate adaptation imperatives.”

“The summit will drive the global climate agenda in Africa, aligning with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and building on the outcomes of COP29.

“It will also attract investment to key sectors, connecting global investors to transformative projects in green energy, blue economy, and infrastructure development.”

“Furthermore, the summit will mobilize resources for infrastructure development, addressing Africa’s infrastructure deficits and supporting climate resilience.

“Additionally, it will promote the blue economy, harnessing Africa’s oceanic resources for GDP growth and sustainable development, and empower MSMEs and youth, providing a platform for entrepreneurial innovations and climate-focused solutions.”

Owharo also highlighted the importance of Africa’s leadership in global climate discourse, citing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s statement at COP28 that “strategic investment in green infrastructure is the catalyst for inclusive growth and long-term climate security.”

“The summit will feature a dynamic three-day executive workshop and plenary program, with over 3,000 participants, including high-level government officials, business leaders, institutional investors, and representatives from civil society.

“The event will also showcase innovative solutions across various industries, including aviation, marine transport, clean energy, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.”

“With its focus on inclusive infrastructure and climate resilience, AICIS 2025 promises to be a landmark event in Africa’s development calendar, providing a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and partnership building.“