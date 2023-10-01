Winners of the Seyi Makinde Essay Competition, an initiative sponsored by the Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), have emerged and were presented with cash gifts and free ICT training as rewards.

The competition, according to OID, was designed to foster skill development, critical thinking, and active participation in governance issues among Nigerian students.

The essay winners include Oni Alli Atilola, Alonge Razaq Adebayo, and Falade Tijesunimi Eunice, who emerged as the first, second, and third best winners, respectively, and will be rewarded with prizes of N200,000, N150,000, and N100,000.

Related Posts No Content Available

According to the group’s spokesperson, Barrister Ayotomiwa Adebayo, this year’s competition received over 6,000 submissions, many of which were of exceptional quality.

Adebayo also noted that the essay competition, aligned with the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, seeks to encourage young minds to think creatively, advocate for good governance, and broaden their horizons for leadership skills in their chosen careers.

“With three thought-provoking essay topics to choose from, participants were tasked with exploring and addressing key issues facing Oyo State.

The topics are: “Strengthening transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability for a peaceful and sustainable development in Oyo State”, “Advancing the frontiers of possibilities for a safer, secured, and prosperous Oyo State through citizens’ active participation in governance processes,” and “Re-engineering the Oyo State energy system through the newly proposed development and implementation of the Oyo State Master Gas Plan: Expectations, Possibilities, and Benefits,” he added.

The group also congratulated all the participants, especially the winners, for their exceptional work, factual findings, and research.

“They should be proud of their achievements because the quality of entries from contestants is a testament that students are innovative and forward-thinking in proposing solutions to governance issues,” Adebayo alluded.

The group, however, noted that the top 20 winners of the essay competition, including Ajayi Olabamiji Toyyib, Adeniran Victoria Ayobami, Oluwayemi Mary Adelakun, Jamiu Sodiq Adewale, Adeyemi Oluwatayo Paul, Oyedele Femi Kehinde, Ojediran Opeyemi Abraham, Adegoke Adeseun Oladayo, Adejumo Blessing Theophilus, Adesina Faith Adedamola, Yaqub Abdullahi Eniola, Ogunsola Emmanuel Oladayo, Oni Temidayo Ezekiel, and Ayanyemi Benjamin Gbolahan, Ojo Oluwamuyiwa Julius, Adedapo Aminat Ayokunnumi, and Odeyinka Seyi, respectively, would be privileged to participate in the ICT competent development training and would be presented with a certificate of participation.

Barrister Adebayo affirmed that indeed Governor Makinde’s free qualitative education policy in Oyo State has given students the hope to achieve their dreams and envision themselves becoming future leaders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs through hard work and determination.

Just as he quoted the Governor, “Education remains the best form of poverty alleviation and empowerment that can be given to the youth.”

The group commended Governor Makinde for making education one of the major pillars of the government and laying the right foundations for the free education policy to thrive.

OID also lauded Governor Makinde as the first executive governor in Nigeria to meet the United Nations’ 35 per cent policy of women’s inclusion in government and for the appointment of two first females as the commissioners for youth, sports, and health in the pacesetter state.

“It is noteworthy that youths form an integral part of Governor Makinde’s led administration, which made him assign a critical portfolio in his cabinet to a female youth as Commissioner for Youths and Sports.

“All citizens, both at home and in the Diaspora, are enjoined to continue supporting and praying for Governor Makinde, as he is committed to delivering Omituntun 2.0, dubbed ‘sustainable development’, and the electoral mandate to the people of Oyo State,” Adebayo said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…