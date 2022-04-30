Self examination of testicles

I recently saw an advert promoting the need for men to examine their testicles regularly to rule out Testicular cancer. I want to know how serious this case is and what to do to prevent it.

Okafor (by SMS)

It is estimated that 8,000 to 10,000 men will develop testicular cancer each year. The chance of developing testis cancer is about one in 270. Fortunately, the cure rate is excellent (greater than 95 percent for all men with testis cancer). Some of the signs and symptoms include lumps, pain, swelling, hardness and heaviness in one or both testicles. The best way to prevent the condition is through early detection and intervention which can only be possible through self -examination of the testicles. The examination is best done during your bath time.