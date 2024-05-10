A 26-year-old security guard, Aminu Haruna, on Friday, was docked in a Magistrates’ Court, Zuba, Abuja, for alleged criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Jerry George of Transportation Enengineering Layout, Abuja reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Dawaki, Abuja on May 7.

Ogada alleged that the defendant also destroyed electrical wires worth N5 million from the complainant’s building under construction.

He added that police investigations into the matter revealed that the defendant was the complainant’s former security guard.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Geraldine Amah applied for the bail of the defendant citing Section 36 subsection 5 of the 1999 constitution praying the court to grant her client bail.

Magistrate Abdullaziz Ismail admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ismail ordered that the address of the surety must be verified by the court’s registra and adjourned the case until May 30 for hearing.

