SDP raises alarm over alleged plot to undermine its growing influence in Ekiti

Ahead of the June 18th Governorship Election in Ekiti State, the national leadership of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) has raised alarm over what it described as “plots by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to undermine its growing influence and that of its candidate, Chief Segun Oni.

This was contained in a strong-worded petition written to President Mohammad Buhari and the major Foreign Embassies in the country dated May 19, this year which was signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Abuja on Sunday.

The Party also forwarded the copies of the petition to the Office of the National Security Adviser to the President, (ONSA), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), the Service Chiefs, Inspector General Of Police (IGP), Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the European Union (EU).

According to the Party,” as we are getting ready for the June 18, 2022, gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, there are growing concerns which need to be highlighted for the general good of our electoral system and the deepening of our current democratic culture

“The SDP has credible intelligence to the effect that the incumbent APC administration in the State and the PDP are strategising to undermine the growing influence of the SDP and its Candidate, the former Governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni, which gave rise to this suspicion that we witnessed on 6th April 2022, when political hoodlums attacked the convoy of our candidate, Chief Oni in Efon Alaaye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.”

It pointed out that the attack which was widely reported in the media prompted the party to write a protest letter to the IGP, which was a likely pointer to what is envisaged in the days ahead.





“Consequently, it is our appeal to Embassies in Nigeria to keep an eye on thuggery, vote-buying, rigging of election results, voter harassment, and possible disruption of electoral processes

“It is our considered opinion, that the INEC should be put under pressure to do the needful by ensuring that the bimodal system works for effective results.”

While acknowledging the sincerity of the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, in trying to ensure a level playing ground for all in electoral processes in the country, the party urged him to ensure that only credible electoral officials are assigned to conduct the Ekiti poll.

On security, the party appealed to the IGP, Usman Alkali Baba and the heads of other security forces that would be partaking in the election to be civil and neutral in the course of the national assignment.

“We call on all the entire security agencies that would be assigned to the election in Ekiti State to ensure that every vote counts as that will greatly reduce voter’s apathy in the upcoming round of elections in 2023.”

“Who approves the deployment of security agencies to various polling Units in the upcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun States to ensure that the legacy that he promised severally to bequeath to Nigeria, is free, fair and credible elections is being upheld.” The party appealed to President Buhari.

