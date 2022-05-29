Police arrest 11 suspected cultists for causing mayhem in Abeokuta

The war against cultism yielded another positive result, as operatives of the Ogun State Police Command arrested 11 suspected members of Eiye Supreme Confraternity alleged to be responsible for the death of one Olaosebikan Tejuosho, at Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta.

The victim was killed on March 25 by the suspects.

Those arrested were Quadri Ogunsanya; Jamiu Kehinde; Adenekan Samuel; Waris Ismail; Olamilekan Hamsat; Bamidele Waliu; Makinde Azeez; Makinde Ifajimin:Makinde Fashakin; Makinde Faleke and Ajeifa Arifasope.

They were all apprehended at the Itoku area of Abeokuta, following credible information received by the anti cultist section of the command that, the cultists suspected of being involved in series of bloody cult clashes within the metropolis were planning another onslaught at Itoku area.

The officer-in-charge of the anti cultist unit, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, acting on the credible tip-off, mobilised his men to the area where eleven members of the group were apprehended.

The suspects had admitted to being members of the dreaded Eiye cult group with involvement in series of cult clashes that left one Olaosebikan Tejuosho dead at Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta in March.





The suspects also admitted being responsible for the killing of one Habib Mego and one other person simply known as ‘School boy’ at Omida area of Abeokuta all on the same day in March, according to the police.

The Police Spokesperson in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday said the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the past activities of the suspects.

