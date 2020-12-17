Saraki, Adefarasin, wife, others eulogise late Prince Ojora at Service Of Songs

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Senior Pastor, House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin; wife and others on Thursday poured encomiums on the late Prince Adedapo Adelanke Ojora who passed away on December 11 at the Service of Songs organised by the Ojora family.

The ceremony was held at the Lagos Polo Club in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, where many dignitaries, including clerics attended.

The former Senate President described Prince Ojora as a consummate family man, very caring and devoted to everyone and his family.

Saraki also described him as a special person who was committed to and passionate about the things he believed in.

Saraki, who said his relationship with the late prince was better and closer after getting married to his sister, Mrs Toyin Saraki, said the late Dapo would always use Vulcan, his well-trained dog, to intimidate him.

“He was a consummate family man, very caring and devoted to all of us and his family. Dapo was a special person who was committed to and passionate about the things he believed in.

“Definitely, you lived a successful life because you left great legacies. Among these legacies are many of the young boys and girls who learnt so much from you on the polo field and as they flourish in that aspect of their respective lives today.

“Many live their lives and acquire so many material things without making impact in the lives of others and when they make their exit, the story ends there. Dapo, you gave so much to so many. That is why I believe you live on,” he said.

Pastor Adefarasin described the late Ojora as a true champion and courageous warrior considering his warmth, kindness and generosity.

Adefarasin, who went to the St. Saviour’s School in Lagos with the late Prince Ojora, also described him as a gifted leader and highly impactful person.

“My fondest memories, childhood, adolescent and adult of Dapo are those of a true champion and courageous warrior. Dapo was warm, kind, generous and multi-talented enough to excel at all he did.

“He was born and gifted as a leader and indelibly impacted the lives of all who knew him.

“Those of us who knew Dapo understood that he loved to the nth degree. His major passion was his beloved family, his wife and children, his siblings and parents, the extensions of his family and close friends,” he said.

Adefarasin said that Prince Ojora’s great affinity and affection was horses and polo sport, adding that he was also passionate about dogs.

“Another great passion of Dapo’s was his well-known affinity and affection for horses and the kingly sport of polo, where he was unrivalled as a phenomenal captain and a fierce gladiator on the field of play.

“He was also passionate about dogs and the mutual love and respect between Dapo and man’s best friend was arguably second to none, easily making him one of the top dog trainers in the world,” Adefarasin said.

Wife of the Prince Ojora, Mrs Patricia Ojora, described her husband as a powerful person, invincible, warrior prince, fearless and lover of nature.

“My Alagbara, my invincible Dapo, the warrior prince, nothing could stop you, nothing could bring you down, you were a fierce lover of nature, you were so fearless. You will be sorely missed.

“Words cannot express the pain, confusion and misery of how I feel. You have been the centre of my life for 33 years. The last couple of years have been the hardest for us.

“But we always said ‘through thick and thin.’ I know for certain this rough patch would also be weathered with time.

“You knew how much I loved and respected you Dapo. The admiration I felt and still feel was unparalleled. I thank God that in your last few weeks, we spent so much time together, laughing, joking and every so often peering into the future,” she said.

The daughter, Tara Ayodeji Ojora, said her dad was larger than life, humble but confident and a superman.

Tara said they were both similar even as they are both stubborn for starters.

“My dad was larger than life, humble but confident. He was a superman while I was growing up.

“All my life, I knew his phone number. He was always protecting me. I believe we had a special bond.

“When I was in boarding school, I don’t know who cried most. Until I finished school, he and my mum used to drive me to school. If he was in England, he would be at netball no matter the cold.

“We were very similar. We were both stubborn for starters. I thought you had few more decades to prepare. It must be well. To the family, it must be well. To the Polo club, it must be well,” Tara said.

The President of the Polo Club, Ayo Olasoju, who said he met Prince Ojora while he was turning 14 years old, described him as a teacher, father and mentor who was always ready for conversation.

“I met Dapo in 1986 when I was turning 14. I liked his bravery. He was truly Baba Polo. He was ready for a conversation with you.

“Sometimes, the conversation were very long. Dapo Ojora, the teacher. I would never forget his Peugeot 505 and he would come and pick me up.

“His love for his entire family was fantastic. Dapo was a passionate teacher. We will all miss Dapo,” he said.

