Sanwo-Olu visits press centre, orders probe of attack on journalists

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, paid an unscheduled visit to the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre located in the state’s secretariat to empathise with journalists who were on Sunday attacked by hoodlums on a bus conveying them in Lagos Island.

It would be recalled that the incident occurred between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Idunganran, during APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

The governor, who, came around 4 pm and was accompanied by his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Tayo Ayinde, and numerous aides, including his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, urged the journalists not to be deterred by the hazards of their job, which he described as very, very risky.

“Your job is risky, very risky but don’t be deterred by the hazards of the job. You must have the courage to persevere,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who noted that traducers of the government would always find a way to discredit the good intentions and policies of the government, has, however, ordered an investigation into Sunday’s attack that left some journalists injured and the press crew bus badly damaged.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, according to the statement made available by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, directed that those involved must be fished out and made to face the law, declaring that Lagos had no room for hooligans.

This was just as the statement added that the state government would pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.





“Lagos State government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties.

“Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans,” the governor said.

