Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, celebrated his 59th birthday with a church Thanksgiving service, which was held at the Chapel of the Lagos House, Marina.

The service tagged: “Celebration of God’s faithfulness” was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hazmat; First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff (COS), Mr. Tayo Ayinde and the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Dayo Israel.

Also at the event were the Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd Ifedola Okupevi; Special Adviser (SA) to Governor on Religious Matters (Christian Affairs), Very Revd Bukola Adeleke; members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, party members, religious leaders, close aides, families, friends, and staff of the celebrants.

The service was also attended by special children from Army Command School and Ereko Methodist School in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who dressed in white traditional attire, read the Bible reading from Psalm 34:1–10 during the service.

In his sermon, the Presiding Chaplain, Revd. (Dr.) Dele Ajayi, said the 59th birthday of Governor Sanwo-Olu was worth celebrating for God’s faithfulness to his life and his family.

The cleric prayed that God would grant the governor all his heart desires and give him the wisdom to fulfill God’s purpose for Lagos State as he continues to steer the ship of the state.

The First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in her remark, described her husband as a “superman” because of his passion for working for Lagos State.

A reception was later organised for the children with special needs at the Governor’s Office in Alausa, Ikeja, where they were treated to a nice time.

