Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

He implored Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful to continue on the path of love, peace, unity, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Tuesday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, and further called on Muslims to work with other religious denominations for peace and sustainable growth and development of Lagos State.

Besides, the governor also enjoined all to contribute their quota to the growth and development of Lagos State by supporting the incumbent administration to achieve the Lagos of its dreams.

“I rejoice with millions of people around the world, particularly Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which is the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“As we celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad today, let us continue to pray and work together for peace in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. Let us contribute our quota to the growth and development of Lagos State by supporting the incumbent administration to achieve the Lagos of our dreams,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, however, reassured Lagos residents of his administration’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy, good governance and people-oriented programmes through the THEMES+ developmental agenda for Greater Lagos.

