Sanusi’s dethronement: Our suspension is illegal ― APC lawmakers

TWO honourable members on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) who were among the five legislators suspended on Monday by the Kano Assembly have described their suspension as illegal and invalid.

It would be recalled that Alhaji Mohammad Bello Butu Butu and Alhaji Labaran Abdul Madari, representing Rimin Gado-Tofa and Warawa Constituency at the Kano State House of Assembly, respectively were among the five lawmakers suspended during Monday’s plenary which was presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

While speaking with pressmen on Tuesday, Hon. Madari, a former majority leader and Butu-Butu, both described their suspension as a child’s play that’s a breach of the law.

According to him, he said he raised a point of order but was denied, adding that he has the right to be allowed to raise the point of order and it is left to the Assembly to consider what he was going to say or not.

Mohammad Bello Butu Butu stated that Order 2, rule 3d gave him the right to raise such point of order, but he was denied.

He said the development led to the rowdy session in the house.

He, however, noted that if a member of the assembly did something wrong and the house wants to suspend him, his offence must be clearly read and presented to the committee of the house on ethics and privileges to call him to defend himself.

He added that after such and should the committee not be satisfied with his explanation, then the committee will present its report to the house.

He added that no member can be suspended without the adoption of the report by the two-third members of the assembly.

ALSO READ: Nigeria High Commission in Canada suspends passport issuance over coronavirus

He further disclosed that all such processes were not followed by the Assembly and the speaker has no right to make such announcement which he said is against the constitution and the rule of the house.

The lawmaker said no letter regarding the suspension was issued to them, adding that they are patiently waiting for that before taking any necessary action on the issue.

Madari insisted that “our suspension is invalid, because the process followed was faulty as the standing rules of the house were not followed appropriately.

“We regret voting someone who is not conversant with the standing rules of the house, as our suspension, as far as I’m concern is invalid.”

Madari, however, debunked rumours making the rounds that some APC members are planning to decamp to PDP, as false, adding that, ”we are solidly behind Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration.“

Others lawmakers suspended are Garba Yau-Gwarmai, APC representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency; Isyaku Ali-Danja, PDP representing Gezawa Constituency and Salisu Ahmed- Gwamgwazo, APC representing Kano Municipal respectively.