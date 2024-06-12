As Muslims faithful across the globe prepare for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir amidst the high cost of goods, the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the sum of N30,000 naira for all categories of workers in the state.

The governor in a press statement made available to newsmen in the state on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, said the governor also approves N20,000 to all categories of pensioners as well as those receiving an allowance from the state government.

According to Bawa, the payment which is expected to commence on Thursday is aimed at ensuring that civil servants in the state celebrate the Wid-el-Kabir with ease.

Recalled that the governor had earlier approved the payment of June salary on Monday, June 10th, to all the categories of workers including local government workers.

“The Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has graciously approved the payment of Sallah gifts (Goron sallah) to all the state’s and local governments workers, pensioners as well as those receiving allowances under the Local governments and the Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“The payment, which is in two categories, is as follows;

“State and local government workers are to enjoy N30.000 each, while pensioners and those receiving allowances in the local governments and Primary Health Care, Agency are to receive N 20,000 each as his Sallah largesse to them.

“The magnanimous gesture, which commences on Thursday, the 13th of June is aimed at ensuring that the civil servants observe this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Kabir with relative ease”

The statement further said “Similarly, the Governor has approved the release of cash allocation for the month of June to all the MDAs in the state.

“It could be recalled that barely three days ago, Governor Aliyu directed the payment of June salary to all the civil servants in the state, all in an attempt to make the workers financially stable before and during the Sallah festivities”.

Governor Aliyu, who is currently on pilgrimage in the holy land, however, charged the workers in the state to reciprocate the good gesture by being dedicated and punctual to work.

He also prayed for hitch-free sallah celebrations in Sokoto, Nigeria and the world over.

