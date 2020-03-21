Ronaldinho marks 40th birthday in jail

Latest NewsSportsTop News
By Tribune Online
Ronaldinho

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho faces six months behind bars after his hopes of release from a fake passport rap were dashed on Friday.

The party-loving former Barcelona and AC Milan superstar, famed for his lavish birthday bashes, left a court hearing in handcuffs.

He and his 49-year-old brother Roberto deny entering Paraguay with doctored passports.

His defence was dealt a blow when a businesswoman who fixed his book launch trip to the South American country failed to show up in court.

ALSO READ: [BREAKING] Coronavirus: C. Ronaldo in quarantine at Madeira

It means Ronaldinho faces spending his 40th birthday today in a jail threatened by coronavirus.
His appeal against a judge’s decision to swap his jail remand for house arrest was knocked back last week and he was warned he could face six months inside.

Ronaldinho, a star of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winning side and one of the greatest ever footballers, is being held in a jail in the outskirts of Paraguayan capital Asuncion.

His birthday will be a far cry from others including his 26th when he partied until 6am at a Barcelona nightclub.
His 32nd, which lasted five days and cost tens of thousands of pounds, took place at a luxury hotel in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

BREAKING: Edmund Obilo, popular Ibadan broadcast journalist, quarantined at UCH over…

Latest News

Five out of six South-West states backed Ajimobi as APC Deputy National Chairman,…

Latest News

Don’t treat coronavirus cases, it’s highly contagious ― FG warns private…

Latest News

UPDATE: NAFDAC approves chloroquinne for clinic trials, not treatment for coronavirus

Comments