Wife of the Rivers State governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara assured that the the administration of her husband, Governor Siminalayi Fubara would ensure that there is sustained access to quality healthcare for every resident in the State.

This is as she visited the Rivers first baby of the year at Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) to welcome and felicitate the New Year baby and his parents.

The first baby of the year, a boy, was born to Mr and Mrs Isaac Preye Wakama at 12:01 am and weighed 3.5kg after birth.

Represented by Dr. Adaeze Oreh, the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Lady Fubara acknowledged that both the mother and the newborn were happy, and in good health and declared that every life in the State matters including those of mothers, children and the entirety of residents in the State.

“As we are here to usher in the birth of a newborn in this hospital, it is also an opportunity to reiterate the value and significance that both Her Excellency and His Excellency, Governor Fubara and Lady Fubara hold for each and every life in Rivers State.

“And so, one of their focused areas is making sure that there is access to quality healthcare for everyone. This first delivery here today, those that were simple, and those that were complicated; not successfully born, is just a testament to what they can achieve where there is a focus on safe, quality access to healthcare in Rivers State.”

The wife of the Rivers State governor enjoined everyone to be thankful to God for His numerous blessings and the significance in the demonstration of His blessings on Rivers State with the numerous babies delivered in hospitals in the State.

Lady Fubara also gave out gifts to other children and nursing mothers in the ward she visited.