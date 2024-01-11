The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its interest in participating in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, made the declaration Thursday in Port Harcourt when he received some members of the party from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The tenor of the current local government administration in the state will be expiring in this first quarter of 2024 and there are already underground moves by parties and their candidates in readiness for the election.

Speaking to the party faithful in Obio/Akpor local government Chief revealed that the leadership of the party in the state has already notified Governor Siminalayi Fubara that the LG election must be conducted at the expiration of the tenure of the current chairmen and councilors.

He insisted that there would be no room for a caretaker committee for the local government councils and urged all aggrieved members of the APC in Rivers State to return and join the party to rebuild its structure as soon as possible.

“We received former state Assembly candidates of SDP and their supporters. No division, my doors are always open,” Okocha stated.

The publicity secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, also stated that the party’s doors were open for members willing to join the fold.

Ikenga said, “This is a new APC. Our doors are open, and our hands are open to welcome those willing to join the APC.”

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Professor Lawrence Chuku, pledged support for the leadership of the current caretaker committee of the APC in the state.

Chuku stated that they were also committed to the APC under the national leadership of the party and President Bola Tinubu.

He called on all aggrieved members of the party to come together and rebuild the party structure for victory in all coming elections in the state.

