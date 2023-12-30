Nigeria is facing a challenging economic situation, with many businesses relocating abroad or shutting down due to various factors. However, Riffutures is not giving up on the country. Instead, it is increasing its efforts to invest in human capital development and technology innovation by supporting startups and existing businesses in Nigeria.

Iman Muhammed, the CEO of Rif futures, announced in August at their tech hangout in Lekki a new initiative to empower low-income earners with opportunities to make legitimate money from the comfort of their homes, with little or no capital required. This initiative attracted a lot of attention and resulted in a huge increase in their customer base on app stores and social media platforms worldwide.

In an exclusive interview with us in Abeokuta, where Riffutures is launching its new business expansion, he revealed a lot about their plans and opportunities for the people of Abeokuta in 2024.

“We have decided to expand our reach to Abeokuta because we see a lot of potential here. Our goal is to target the people and identify how we can add value to their businesses or create new income streams for them, train them and make them independent wealth creators. We are looking to onboard 10,000 people in 2024 through direct and indirect processes to leverage on recurring wealth generation systems that are ethical and honorable.”

“We have a blueprint that can help people make money while they sleep, without lifting a finger. Yes, technology automation has reached that level of sophistication, and we have mastered it. Now, the question is how can we distribute this wealth to people who will use it to build and grow others. That is what we have been working on and have successfully identified in the last quarter of this year. By next year, we will start enrolling people into the program. We also plan to extend our hub to Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Abuja by 2025.”

“We have different portfolios that are guaranteed to make you your first million in 3 months, no matter your background or experience. Bigisub.ng, one of our flagship projects, generated over 10 million naira in revenue in its first few weeks of launch, so we are not just talking, but showing what we have tested and proven under different scenarios. As a research organization, we must be able to back up what we say with evidence. The bottom line is that you can’t help people who are not willing to be helped, and putting in effort with commitment is the secret ingredient.”

If you are interested in joining Riffutures and becoming one of the 10,000 millionaires in 2024, don’t hesitate to contact us today and secure your spot. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you don’t want to miss. Riffutures is the future of wealth creation in Nigeria.

WhatsApp:09056405260

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE