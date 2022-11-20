RHRCI visits Fatai Rolling Dollar’s widow, presents cash, gift to family

It was all joy for the family of late legendary Nigerian singer Fatai Rolling Dollar when Roots and Heritage Renissance Cultural Initiative (RHRCI) visited the house of Rolling Dollar located at Oko Oba Milleniun Estate area of Lagos State and met with his wife, Mrs Zainab Olagunju and her two sons to share gifts with the family.

The entourage led by ambassador Dotun Taylor, Yoruba Cultural Ambassador to Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty; Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Former manager of Rolling Dollar, Mr. Yomi Opakunle who was among the entourage assured the family that good times are here, saying labour and legacy of her husband will not go in vain.

Mrs Banire Damilola, who spoke on the purpose of the visit said the organisation deemed it fit to pay the family a courtesy visit and support the widow and her children with gifts and cash.

Damilola also revealed that10th year anniversary of the demise of the musician will feature a concert in Osogbo, Osun State among other events.

Fatai Rolling Dollar who died in 2003 is set to be immortalized in his country home in Ede, Osun State. According to Ambassador Dotun Taylor, a museum which will have materials, instruments and paraphernalia of the Agidigbo master will be launched in Ede.

