RevolutionPlus refutes allegations of land scam, says claims are baseless and mischievous

RevolutionPlus Property has reacted to allegations of land allocation scams by some individuals and being circulated on social media as being the brainchild of detractors.

In a press release signed by the management on Saturday and made available to Tribune Online, they explained that the negative campaign is being circulated by unscrupulous elements determined to tarnish the image of the brand.

“It is important to place it on record that our brand is built on integrity and for over eight years we have conducted our dealings and operations with this principle.

“We have some dissatisfied customers with pending allocation, we continue to resolve these issues with sufficient records and documents to show for these efforts.

We have always posted pictures and given updates on this page of how we are allocating clients in our various estates, it is an ongoing process and we plan to do more even in this New Year 2023.”

The organisation also explained that they terminated their contract with Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham in December 2022.

“We would like to state that Toyin Abraham who was one of our brand ambassadors for some years was disengaged in December 2022, therefore, all advertising materials with her images will no longer be used on social media, billboards and other mediums.

We wish her all the very best in her endeavour and we appreciate her for the period she worked with us.

“We urge the discerning public to disregard any statements whether insinuated or categorical, linking our brand to fraud. It is not only mischievous; it is malicious and baseless”

They also assured that all customers with pending allocations will be resolved.





“Our mission this year is to resolve all pending allocations and dates for batches of the allocations will be communicated in due cause.”

