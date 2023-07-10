A Returnee from Ghana identified as Victor Benjamin has been found dead in a hotel room located along the East-West Road axis of Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The 23-year-old man deceased was said to have lodged in room No: 414 of Wetland hotel Hotel on Saturday before he was found on Sunday.

Benjamin was said to have returned from Ghana and lodged in the hotel on July 7 only to be found dead when he was expected to have checked out.

Speaking to journalists, a source said: “The young man had gone to the hotel to relax and when his friends came looking for him, a receptionist told them that he has checked out of the hotel.

“Not satisfied with the answer of the receptionist, they went to the room of the deceased only to find his lifeless body on the floor and they raised alarm.”

Confirming the incident, one of the shareholders of the hotel, Richard Kpedi Esq, said, “I was told a young man checked into the hotel at about 11-12 in the night and during the routine check and checkout time at about 1:pm his body was found on the floor.

“When the housekeeper got there he saw the man, he went and call his manager and he came, luckily for them, his relations were already coming because they said he came from Ghana.

“He was rushed to the hospital in Ughelli there and when they got there, the doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.

“We as a corporate organisation, we decide to inform the police and a statement under caution was taken from the management before we talked about bail and all that.

“I think the next thing now is to wait for the autopsy report and know the cause of his death”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe has confirmed the incident to journalists.