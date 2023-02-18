Founder of Household of God Church and former presidential candidate, Rev Chris Okotie, has reiterated that his restructuring proposition, which he has christened, The Okotie Option (TOKO) remains the best option for Nigeria, moving forward.

According to his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Okotie decided to name his change mantra TOKO to give it a strong sound bite.

He said regardless of the outcome of the forthcoming election, his principal remained committed to his belief that only a properly restructured Nigeria under the auspices of an interim government could create the enabling environment for anyone seeking elective office to successfully implement their manifesto.

According to Rev. Okotie, “The present system of governance has become inimical and subversive to the Nigerian cause. Only an interim government with a philosophy of aboriginal democracy can salvage Nigeria from the cusp of an imminent catastrophic disintegration.”

The Reverend dismissed insinuations in certain quarters that his call for an interim government is inappropriate in an election year, saying previous transition programmes never produced a settled polity because of the contradictions of the current constitution.

He argued that the ongoing election cycle would not produce the much anticipated change in the fortunes of Nigerians because of the inherent defects of the 1999 constitution being operated.

Okotie insisted that only an interim government charged with the responsibility of bringing about Aboriginal Democracy is capable of giving the country a legitimate framework for an all inclusive, indigenous constitution that would be acceptable to Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…





Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I dont know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…