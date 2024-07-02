The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately constitute the National Council on Public Procurement (NCPP) without further delay.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Murphy Omoruyi who flayed the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari administrations for failing to comply with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

In his lead debate, Hon. Omoruyi observed that the Public Procurement Act was enacted to regulate government activities and ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in procurement processes.

“The House also notes Section 1 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 mandates the establishment of the National Council on Public Procurement.

“The House further notes that the National Council on Public Procurement is essential for oversight, regulation, and standardization of procurement practices across Government Agencies.

“The House is aware that the composition of the NCPP includes representatives from various interest groups in the country as contained in Section 1(2) (a}-(g) of the Act to ensure inclusive stakeholders’ participation in national development.

“The House is concerned that the absence of the National Council on Public Procurement undermines the objectives of the Act and hampers procurement processes.

“The House is worried that the last administrations of Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari have refused to inaugurate the National Council on Public Procurement as prescribed by the Act.

“The House is disturbed that the Federal Executive Council has continued to usurp the most important functions of the National Council on Public Procurement.

“The House is cognizant of the need to constitute the National Council on Public Procurement in accordance with Section 1 of the Public Procurement Act 2007 which is crucial for transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government procurement processes.”

To this end, the House mandated its Committee of Public Procurement to ensure compliance.

