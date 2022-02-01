Reps ask Customs to pay N390m compensation over killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun

• Call for prosecution of Customs officers involved

By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to pay the sum of N390 million compensation to the families of 14 armless citizens who died and others who sustained gunshot injury during their operations in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

The resolution was passed after the consideration of three reports on the investigative hearings conducted by the House Committee on Customs & Excise chaired by Hon Leke Abejide.

While giving the synopsis of the report, Hon Abejide stated that the Committee was in Iseyin to investigate the issue, where it learnt that the officers of the Nigeria Customs Service came to the town for an operation and that was mistaken for another set of individuals who stormed the town to attack.

According to him, in defending themselves, the Customs officers’ vehicle ran into several individuals while trying to flee the premises.

He further observed that the NCS officers in their defence during the investigative hearing, also stated that the operation was a joint task force operation, and the blame should be jointly shared.

After the consideration of the Committee’s report on the unrest in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State which led to the killing of Indigenes by the Men of the Nigerian Customs Service, the House resolved that the grand total of N82 million compensation should be paid for both the deceased and the injured.

While observing that life has no duplicate and cannot be replaced once lost, the House resolved that: “as such, the families of the deceased should be compensated in monetary terms, each soul lost at the Iseyin incidence be compensated by the Nigeria Customs Service with the sum of N20 million each being the number of souls lost being four, the value of total compensation for the 4 deceased is N80 million only.

“That for the person who sustained a gunshot injury in the Iseyin incidence the sum of N2 million only be paid as compensation for the treatment of the injuries sustained.

“That the grand total for compensation for both the deceased and the injured is the sum of N82 million only.

“That the officers involved in the acts of killings of innocent Nigerians should be brought to book, prosecuted, and punished accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.”

After the consideration of the report of the Committee on Customs and Excise on the investigative hearing on the murder of innocent people in Jibia by men of the Nigerian Customs Service on  August 9, 2021, the House resolved that life has no duplicate and cannot be replaced once lost, as such, the families of the deceased be compensated in monetary terms.

“As such the Committee recommends that each soul lost at Jibia LGA incidence should be compensated with the sum of N20 million each by the Nigeria Customs Service. The number of souls lost is 10 people, the value of total compensation for the deceased is N200 million only.

“That for the 13 persons who sustained a gunshot injury in the Jibia incidence should be paid the sum of N2 million each as compensation by the Nigeria Customs Service for the treatment of the injuries sustained. The value of total compensation is N26 million only.

“That the grand total payable by the Nigeria Customs Service as compensation for both the deceased and the injured should be the sum of N226 million only.

After the consideration of the report of the Committee on Customs and Excise on the investigative hearing on the brutal murder at Igangan, Igboora, Ayete, Tapa in Ibarapa Area of Oyo State by men the Nigerian Customs Services, the House resolved that since the life of the deceased cannot be replaced once lost, as such, the families of the deceased be compensated in monetary terms.

“As such the Committee recommends that each soul lost at the Iseyin incidence be compensated by the Nigeria Customs Service with the sum of N20 million each. The number of souls lost being four, the value of total compensation for the four deceased is N80 million only.

“That for the person who sustained a gunshot injury in the Iseyin incidence, the sum of N2 million only be paid as compensation for the treatment of the injuries sustained.

“That the grand total of compensation for both the deceased and the injured is the sum of N82 million only.”

The lawmakers also underscored the need for urgent procurement of ballistic vehicles (Bullet Proof), Bullet Proof Vests, and helmets for “Nigeria Customs Service to confront the daredevil smugglers attacking their officers at Border Stations whenever the smugglers opened fire on them.

“This would encourage Nigeria Customs Service to be able to curtail smuggling with fewer casualties on their side.”

While observing that constant conflict with communities is counterproductive and unsustainable, the House tasked authorities of Nigeria Customs Service to aggressively deepen its engagement with traditional rulers, community stakeholders, host communities, relevant trade associations, local police networks, and local security outfits to prevent future loss of lives and properties.

