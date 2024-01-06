Enugu’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has warned individuals applying for police recruitment to ‘beware of scams’ and individuals requesting money for assistance.

He emphasised that the ongoing physical and credentials screening for police constable positions is entirely free. The warning was conveyed in a statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on behalf of the commissioner in Enugu on Saturday.

The commissioner urged successful applicants to be wary of potential scammers attempting to exploit them financially under the guise of facilitating employment.

He stressed that the recruitment process is solely based on merit and comes with no financial obligations.

He said,“I wish successful applicants from Enugu State good luck in the physical/credentials screening stage of the recruitment process.

“However, I warn them against falling prey to job scammers, who may want to defraud them of their hard-earned money in the name of assisting them to secure employment.

“The recruitment is purely a merit-based exercise that is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.”

The commissioner equally advised such applicants to pay attention and be guided by their scheduled dates and times, as well as other details during the screening.

He also advised applicants to adhere to their scheduled dates and times during the screening and directed them to contact the recruitment help desk for any inquiries via phone or WhatsApp at 08069794453 or 09060483893.

