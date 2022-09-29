Recovered assets: FG reiterates commitment to implementation of 2020 Tripartite Agreement as CSOs launch website

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the implementation of the 2020 Tripartite Agreement on Recovered assets.

Speaking during the launch of a Civil Society Organisation’s website in Abuja, the minister said since 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari had laid out a strategy for the return of stolen assets embezzled by public officials and hidden in several jurisdictions.

Represented by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Abubakar Baba Dokko, the AGF hinted further that the President’s clarion call and the global engagement by the Federal Ministry of Justice led to the signing of an Asset Return Agreement with Switzerland and the World Bank for the return of $322 Million USD in 2017.

He said: “As set out in the relevant agreement, these funds were utilised for the National Cash Transfer Office Program paid to poor households under the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on National Socio-Investment which is now subsumed under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. To ensure transparency, the World Bank was made to provide additional oversight over the use of the funds.

“In 2020 the Federal Republic of Nigeria recorded another success with the execution of another Asset Return Agreement with the United States of America and the Bailiwick of Jersey for the return of over $311 Million USD which was channelled to the Presidential Development Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) projects namely; the Lagos Ibadan Express Way, Abuja-Kano Road and the Second Niger Bridge under the management of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).”

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba described the move as a good one, urging the CLEEN Foundation and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to do more.

Represented by Adviser on Justice Reform and International Relation, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, the SGF added: “Let me once again use this medium to appreciate our international partners and the governments of Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States of America, Bailiwick of Jersey and Ireland who had worked assiduously in ensuring the repatriation of recovered assets to Nigeria.”

Speaking for UNODC, its Country representative, Mr Oliver Stolpe, said the evolution and consistency of the Federal Government and other stakeholders since the exercise started was applaudable.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Recovered assets: FG reiterates commitment to implementation of 2020 Tripartite Agreement as CSOs launch website