Real Housewives of Lagos set to return for a Reunion show

The show max original Nigerian series is set to return to the screen again.

This was revealed by co-Executive Producer Darey Art Alade via his tweeter handles.

According to him, episodes of the Reunion show will launch on Showmax two weeks after season one wrapped on Friday, June 17.

“Thank y’all for watching and riding the #RHOLagos wave! We really appreciate the comments, feedback, criticisms, reviews, shares etc.

“Shouts to the entire cast, crew and our fabulous housewives who made the season sizzle. Reunion episodes beckon in 2 weeks. WATCHOUT,” Darey wrote in a tweet.

While details of the anticipated Reunion show remain sketchy, there are unconfirmed reports that suggest that the show will be hosted by popular media personality Uti Nwachukwu.

The reality took centre stage on the screen for 12 weeks with the dramatic friendship of six celebrity Housewives – Toyin Lawani, Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer, Laura Ikeji, Caroline Danjuma, and Chioma Goodhair.

Since season one’s finale, some of the Housewives have hinted at the show returning for a second season.

RHOL, produced by Darey and Deola Art Alade’s Livespot 360, launched in April as Showmax’s third Nigerian Original series.





