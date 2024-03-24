The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. (Dr.) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, has embarked on door-to-door meal distribution to residents living within Itire-Ikate communities.

The initiative, according to the council chairman, is to alleviate the challenges faced by families in various communities while also providing essential sustenance to individuals across the council area, irrespective of political affiliations.

Apatira disclosed that the meals are distributed on ward by ward basis by ward chairmen, councillors, cabinet members, and community stakeholders to ensure that they get to the targeted audience.

He said, “This intervention is aimed at providing sumptuous meals to not only our fasting brothers but also to Christians as we know are also fasting and to those that are not fasting but needed the meals. It is seeks to take care of the well-being of the residents amidst the economic challenges facing the nation.

The initiative extends across the seven wards within the council area, reaching households in every corner of the community without leaving any individual behind in receiving essential support during these challenges times.

Our commitment to community welfare remains unwavering. This continuity underscores our dedication to serving the needs of the people and fostering resilience in the face of adversity.

This serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity, uniting residents in their shared struggle and resilience. Through collaborative efforts and compassionate leadership, the council area navigates through challenging times with strength and unity, guided by the unwavering commitment of its leaders to the welfare of every resident.”