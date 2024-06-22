One of the elders of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, in Warri Zone, Chief (Mrs.) Blessing Dafinone has raised concerns about alleged threats and intimidation against delegates ahead of the union’s National Delegates Conference, calling for an open secret ballot to ensure a free, fair, and credible election, and urged the union leadership to prevent electoral vices and allow the people’s choice to triumph.

The union members claimed that some delegates were being threatened with being forcefully exited from the union by some powerful members of the union.

Dafinone also suggested that the Ministry of Labour and Department of State Services (DSS) should serve as umpires and returning officers on the day of the election. She emphasized that the union owes its branches a duty to conduct a hitch-free election, and any failure will be considered leadership failure.

