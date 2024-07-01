Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, in partnership with Chess in Slums Africa, hosted a chess competition in a bid to support community development and educational initiatives.

Held at the Panoramic Hall, Civic Centre, the event brought together over 40 junior chess players, showcasing their strategic skills and passion for chess.

This collaboration promotes critical thinking, strategic planning and educational growth among underprivileged children.

This led Prudential Zenith Life to provide a one-time scholarship support for six children of the Chess in Slums Africa for an academic year, demonstrating its commitment to community development and youth empowerment.

Afolabi Lawal, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, expressed enthusiasm about the event.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Chess in Slums Africa initiative. This competition not only highlights the incredible talent of these young participants but also underscores our commitment to supporting community development and educational initiatives,” Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer said.

Adebukola Benjamin from Chess in Slums Africa expressed gratitude for the partnership, highlighting the transformative power of chess.

The event ended with an award ceremony, where the top performer received N100,000 shopping voucher and celebrating all participants’ achievements.

The company said Prudential Zenith Life remains dedicated to supporting education, youth empowerment, and social progress through participating in innovative community initiatives.

