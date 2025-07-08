Protesters storm Lagos Assembly over delayed implementation of LG law

Rights Activists, in their numbers, stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, to protest against the Lagos State Government’s delayed implementation of the Lagos State Local Government Administrative (LG) Law.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), presented a five-point demand to the House.

The Law, which was duly passed by the House and assented to by the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on May 7, 2025, is now scheduled for commencement on August 4, 2025, following a recent Executive Order from the governor.

The group, however, described the delayed implementation of the LG law as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

President of CHSR, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, who led the protest, argued that once a law is signed, its implementation is immediately binding, unless otherwise stated in the Law itself.

The group warned that any post-assent delay undermines legislative authority, democracy, and the rule of law.

Highlighting some of its demands, the CHSR urged the Assembly to uphold the sanctity of the legislative process; demand immediate implementation of the Law and rebuff any executive interference that may compromise electoral integrity.

The human rights body also recommended the postponement of the upcoming July 12, 2025, Local Government Elections, should the implementation of the Law remain delayed beyond the newly proposed date.

It therefore called for the constitution of caretaker committees in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas to oversee council affairs upon the expiration of the current Chairmen’s tenure.

Addressing the protesters, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, (Epe I) assured that their petition would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for attention, saying “The House has received your memorandum and will look into the issues raised. I can assure you that due legislative attention will be given”.

He further assured that due legislative attention will be given to the demands.