The police have sought actionable intelligence to achieve their goal of zero tolerance for crimes and criminality in Oyo State.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Adebola Hamzat, was hosted to a grand reception by Ibadan-based hotelier Engr. Dotun Sanusi at Ilaji Resorts and Hotels in Akanran, Ona Ara local government area, on Sunday.

Hamzat stated that the police would perform better with necessary information from the community.

He emphasized that the Command has a capable team of officers who can fulfill their constitutional mandate of securing the lives and property of the people in the state.

Hamzat, who expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support, noted that he assumed the position of Commissioner of Police during a period of relative peace, and now, as he departs, the state is experiencing almost absolute peace.

According to him, “We came in at a time when there was relative peace, but now we have almost absolute peace. With the support of the people, I can say that in Oyo State, we are good to go in terms of security.

“We can build on our achievements with the collaboration of people and relevant stakeholders. If you see something, say something. We should endeavour to give the police actionable intelligence to act on.

“My stay in Oyo State has been memorable. It means a lot of things. It means the police are recognised and are showing commitment and loyalty to the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“He is a police officer sensitive to the yearnings of the people. The people of Oyo State have bought into this vision. That is why we are enjoying almost absolute peace in Ibadan.”

Speaking on behalf of the Mogajis and Baale of Ibadanland, Chief Asimiyu Ariori praised the security initiatives of the outgoing Commissioner of Police.

He noted that during Hamzat’s short but eventful tenure, cases of land grabbing had been reduced to the barest minimum.

AIG Hamzat’s entourage included the new Commissioner of Police, Sonubi, and other top police officials in the state.

