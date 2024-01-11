Ahead of today’s announcement by the Supreme Court, the Police Command in Kano State has said the command has mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints, including political party offices, Government houses, INEC and other notable places

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel, gave the assurance shortly after meeting with heads of security agencies in Kano on Thursday.

He, however, assured residents of the state of safety before, during, and after the Supreme Court judgement on the governorship election.

According to him, the command had put in place security measures that would enable residents of the state to move on with their legitimate businesses without threat to their lives or property.

He added that an operational order with specific roles for all the security personnel had already been issued to area commanders, tactical commanders, and divisional police officers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The CP disclosed that the command was working with other security agencies in the state to ensure crisis-free moments before and after the Supreme Court judgement on the governorship election.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints, including political party offices, government houses, INEC headquarters, banks, commercial areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres, and motor parks, before, during, and after the judgement.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state to go about freely with their legitimate daily activities without threat to lives or property, the commissioner said.

He said armed security personnel would be in all identified strategic locations to ensure that they embark on surveillance duties and provide physical security during and after the judgement.

Gumel expressed optimism that security measures already put in place would promote peaceful coexistence amongst the residents.

He called on all residents to keep cooperating with the armed security personnel and to share actionable intelligence information on any person or group planning to disrupt the peace or embark on violent protests before and after the Supreme Court judgement is scheduled to be held on Friday.

