The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police said it has commenced a serious manhunt for those behind the alleged rape and gruesome murder of Miss Adekolure Idowu Glory, a 22-year-old fresh graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The murder committed by unknown assailants reportedly occurred at Iyowa Community, along Benin-Akure road, Benin City, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Public Relations Officer for Edo Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, stated this while giving an update on the unfortunate killing of Miss Adekolure Idowu Glory in Benin City.

He assured that the perpetrators would be brought to Justice as the investigation had since begun.

The 22-year-old girl was said to have gone to process her clearance at UNIBEN when she was attacked and killed while returning to her mother’s residence at Iyowa Community, Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State, and her corpse was dumped a few meters away from her house.

Meanwhile, the Edo State government has condemned the brutal murder.

The state government, while expressing shock over the murder, directed the Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye, to fish out the perpetrators within the next seven days.

Obaseki’s condemnation of the murder and directive was contained in a statement released by the state commissioner for communication and orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare.

“The Edo State Government is shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Adekolure Idowu Glory, a fresh graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) who was allegedly raped and killed by yet-to-be-identified persons in Iyowa Community, within the Benin metropolis.

“It is most disheartening to hear of the sad incident and the State Government condemns, in the strongest terms, the dastardly and unconscionable act.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, expresses his deep-felt condolences to the family of the victim and has ordered the State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Adekolure Idowu Glory and fish out the perpetrators of the heinous and mindless act within the next 7 days,” it stated.

Before Glory’s incident…

Recall that the recent murder of Miss Adekolure replicated that of Uwaila Vera Omozowa, a 22-year-old Microbiology student of UNIBEN, reportedly attacked and raped inside her church in Ihovbe quarters, Ikpoba-hill, Benin City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Uwaila had gone to read in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Miracle Sanctuary Mega Parish, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City on May 27, 2020, when she was attacked.

It was reported that the men forced their way into the church, where they raped and struck her in the head with a fire extinguisher.

The church security guard, who had just resumed duty, wanted to collect the key to the church when he discovered that someone was already inside.

The guard, it was further said, found Uwaila Vera Omozuwa in a pool of blood, and reportedly called for help. The victim was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she remained in a coma until she died on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The incident attracted the attention of local and international Civil Rights groups and other organizations which mobilized towards ensuring justice for Uwaila and enhanced protection for girl-child in Nigeria.

In a swift response to the public outrage that ensued the sad incident, the then Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu ordered the immediate transfer of investigations from Edo State Police Command, Benin to the force headquarters, Abuja, just as he directed the Force-CID to take over the investigations.

It is also recalled that IGP Mohammed Adamu’s directive was sequel to the preliminary report from the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Edo State Police Command in the investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), at that time, DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael was mandated to provide direct supervision and ensure speedy and thorough investigation of the case.

Also, there was immediate deployment of specialized investigators and additional investigation assets to all the Gender Desks Offices and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWC) across the country to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the Units to respond to increasing challenges of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Few months later, the IGP security strategies paid off as the then Commissioner of police in Edo State CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo paraded six suspects; Osabohien Nosakhare, 31, Collins Igiegbulen, 24 (prime suspect), Akhator Valentine, 29, Nelson Ogbebor 27, Tina Samuel, 45, and Mary Addeh, 48, linked with the murder of Uwaila Vera Omozuwa. Two other suspects were said to be at large.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, CP Kokumo said, “The matter was a great concern to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu who sent to us here in Benin, homicide experts to work with our policemen at the state criminal investigation department.

“What we are seeing today, is a result of the uniting efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime and today, I announce to you and making public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested”.

Recall also that the suspects in their various confessions, said a plank and can of fire extinguisher were used to attack the girl inside the church leading to her death at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin, a few days after.

One of the suspects, Osabohien Nosakhare allegedly bought the victim’s phone. They were later arraigned.

