Detectives from Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police have commenced an investigation into the killing of a middle-aged man, Seidu Jamiu, who was confirmed dead overnight.

Jamiu was reportedly confirmed dead in his Akungba Akoko residence in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state, while the circumstances surrounding his death remained unknown.

According to the police command, the wife of the deceased, Omolara, reported the incident at the police station in Akungba Akoko in the early hours of Saturday.

A family source, who craved anonymity said the man was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead at the hospital, while his remains were deposited at the morgue

While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, said the deceased’s wife reported at the police station in the morning that some people killed her husband in his room at midnight of the fateful day.

She, however, could not confirm the allegation that the man was killed by his wife but said that the wife reported the incident at the station.

She also said that no arrest had been made on the matter as at the time of speaking with our correspondent.

The PPRO said, “I can’t confirm that the victim’s wife killed him because it was the woman that reported the matter at police station.

“We have not made any arrest now but investigation had begun into the incident.”

