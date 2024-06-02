The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade has decried the high rate of cultism and drug abuse and commended the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for reviving the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The police boss stated this over the weekend during the sensitisation programme organized by the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) on Saturday at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The coordinator of POCACOV, Bisi Okuwobi’ also charged hundreds of students who participated in the campaign to shun drug abuse and other vices.

CP Fayoade declared that cultism is a menace that must be eradicated among youths because it poses a significant threat to society and the country at large.

He also expressed the urgent need to take action against the challenges of drugs and cultism, stating that the situation has become worrisome.

The Lagos State Police boss said “Another thing spreading like wildfire is the issue of drugs, and cultism and drugs are interwoven.

“The aftereffect is that most of these youths will start having medical problems like mental illness, and they become a problem to the community and society at large.

“We need to fight this menace in our society, and our parents need to pay special attention to our children, encouraging them to read and stay away from peer pressure.

“We need to take these youths away from the devious crimes that are affecting the socio-economics of this country.

“The youths are our hope for tomorrow, and we must concentrate on them and direct them towards good ventures.”

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, in her opening address, noted that the fight against cultism and drugs must not be limited to the police.

She added that law enforcement officers cannot combat crime alone, which is why the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, deemed it fit to strengthen POCACOV.

CSP Okuwobi’ said “It is imperative to partner with what the Police are doing through community policing. POCACOV is like community policing because we campaign and advocate against cult activities and their consequences.”

“We are also holding this program to sensitize children about the need not to join cultism, not to abuse drugs, and to avoid criminal activities because there are consequences.”

She commended the efforts of the IGP and other senior police officers in getting rid of the menace of cultism and drug use.

CSP Okuwobi also acknowledged the efforts of numerous sponsors working with POCACOV and the police as a whole to rid society of cultism and drug abuse.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE