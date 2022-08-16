Police arrests vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil trunkline in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State command of the Nigerian police force says it has apprehended five suspects responsible for the blow-up of a trunkline carrying crude oil from Omoku to Brass terminal at Etiama in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State.

According to a police statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Asinim Butswat, the suspects in a related attack on 11 August 2022 at about 1 am, with the aid of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) also blew up a crude oil delivery pipeline at Obama, Tekere River which also supplies crude oil to Brass terminal.

Asinim further explained that “consequently, on 6th August 2022 at about 1145 hours, acting on credible intelligence, the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit arrested one Kelvin Sutomwa Martin ‘m’ 37 years aka Lugard at Agbura, Yenagoa.

“The suspect has been on the wanted list of the command for various offenses such as kidnapping, sea piracy, and pipeline vandalism. Upon interrogation, the suspect mentioned his cohorts who are residents of Nembe Bassambiri, Nembe local government area.

“In a follow-up operation on 12 August 2022, operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit in collaboration with youths working for Labrador Security outfit arrested one Ebiebere Paul ‘m’ 42 years, Christian Ayibatariworio ‘m’ 43 years, Owori Clarkson Paul ‘m’ 45 years and Beregha Kingsley ‘m’ 32 years, aka kalaboy, after a fierce gun battle at their hideout in Nembe Bassambiri and Nembe Creek.

“All the suspects have confessed to their involvement in the recent attack on a crude oil delivery pipeline at Obama Tekere river and a trunkline at Etiama, Nembe local government areas.

“The Bayelsa State police command will continue to collaborate and synergize with other sister security agencies, community youths, and relevant stakeholders to protect critical national infrastructure. The suspects will be charged to court after the investigation.”