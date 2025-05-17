Lokpobiri lauds Gov Bala for establishing oil, gas academy

… performs groundbreaking of Permanent Site construction

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources in charge of Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri has lauded Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, over the establishment of an oil and gas academy in the state.

The Minister was speaking in Alkaleri on Saturday during the groundbreaking og of the construction of the permanent site of the Academy, saying that the efforts will complement that of the Federal Government in the ongoing exploration of oil and gas at the Kolmani oil fields for sustainable growth and development of the economy.

Heineken Lokpobiri assured that the Federal Government will continue with the prospecting and exploitation of oil and gas in the area having gone far with the exploration.

The Minister added that the establishment of the Academy was timely as it will provide the required manpower of not only the State but the country as a whole, stressing that it will provide employment opportunities in the oil and gas sector for the teeming unemployed youths.

He said, “The Federal Government will continue to partner with Bauchi State in ensuring the success of the Academy and the ongoing oil and gas exploration in Bauchi and Gombe states for the benefit of the people.”

The Minister further stressed that the decision of Bala Mohammed to invest in the oil and gas sector was commendable as it will develop and equip the personnel needed for effective operations.

Also speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed acknowledged the support of the Federal Government, specifically towards the success of the construction of the permanent site of the Bauchi State Oil and Gas Academy, as well as the renewed vigour in oil exploration at the Kolmani oil fields.

The Governor stressed that the decision to establish the Oil and Gas Academy was part of his administration’s continued commitment to take full advantage of the various oil exploration moves in the state.

He also stated that it will empower the youths with practical skills to enable them become self reliant thereby contributing to nation-building.

Bala Mohammed then urged people of the State, particularly the host communities to support the contractor in ensuring sustainable and timely delivery of the entire project.

Earlier in his welcome address, State Commissioner of Natural Resources Development, Mohammed Maiwada Bello, described the groundbreaking ceremony as a dream come true.

He commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his resilience in actualizing the Academy and support to the Ministry to seeing the day.

Executive Chairperson of Alkaleri LGC, Hassan Garba Bajama, expressed excitement that finally, the Academy has become a reality and a source of economic growth and development of the area specifically.

Also, Comrade Bala Ibrahim, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa and the Rector, Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy, Alkaleri, Dr Ahmad Sulaiman Yaro, presented goodwill messages at the ceremony.

They variously described the initiative as a great window of opportunities for the State to join the comity of States in the oil and gas industry thereby opening up the area and state at large.

The Emir of Bauchi and Chairman, Bauchi State Council of Emirs, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, while giving the vote of thanks, appreciated Nigeria’s President, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for supporting the initiative to the level it has attained.

The Emir also commended the Governor for initiating the project and seeing it to fruition, saying that it was a demonstration of commitment to serve the people.

A representative of the Construction Firm, Usman M Kabir assured that the project would be delivered in line with the contractual specifications and agreements.

